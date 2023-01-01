NEWS Wet Leg headline Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust Newsdesk Share with :





Isle of Wight sensations Wet Leg graced the Royal Albert Hall stage last night, on the third day of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust for 2023.



The duo recently picked up 2 BRIT Awards and 2 GRAMMY Awards, their self-titled, No. 1 debut album was Mercury Prize nominated, and have toured with Harry Styles. They took to the stage to a roar of applause, as Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg exclaims, “Thanks for coming out tonight, it’s great to get the band back together. It feels like we’re in a big lovely cake with many tiers. Big up Teenage Cancer Trust for having us and big up you guys for getting tickets to this, very cool”. Accompanied by co-founder Hester Chambers and their 3 band mates, the quintet flowed with beautiful synergy, traversing laidback slacker rock to jolty post-punk, and harmonious lullabies to howling screams through their smash hit ‘Chaise Longue’, which predictably went down a storm.



Wet Leg were supported by the vibrant and refreshing singer-songwriter from Dublin, CMAT, who burst onto the stage with a flurry of wild red hair and a blue sequinned waistcoat and shorts. Oozing charisma and charm, CMAT’s debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead reached Number 1 in the Irish charts and her endearing performance was the perfect precursor for Wet Leg. South London trio Honeyglaze also supported and brought their captivating softness and grit to the stage, openly marvelling at the size of the iconic Royal Albert Hall.



Night two at the RAH saw the return of the now legendary Teenage Cancer Trust comedy night, with performances from Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Slim, Neil Delamere and Fatiha El-Ghorri.



The music then continues for the rest of the week, courtesy of some of the biggest UK acts around: Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg (Thursday 23rd March), Manchester’s musical phenomenon Courteeners playing their No.1 album St. Jude in full on Friday 24th March, and huge supporting heroes Kasabian playing on Saturday 25th March.



On Sunday the shows’ founder and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey presents A Special Gala Evening of Music with Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust including Richard Ashcroft, the first live performance from Far From Saints, Lola Lennox, plus very special guest Joan Armatrading.



Since 2000, over £32 million has been raised by Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, and that money has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services right across the UK that help get young people through some unimaginably hard times.



Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron, and mastermind behind the gigs, said:

“The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you'd miss them!

“I'm happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!”



Katie Collins, Chief Executive, Teenage Cancer Trust, said:

“These amazing gigs and their fantastic lineups help us change lives. Because of Roger, the artists, the teams who make these gigs possible and everyone who buys a ticket, we can make sure young people don’t face cancer alone and continue to provide the vital, expert care and support that is crucial for young people with cancer.”



2023 Show Dates:

Friday 24 March - Courteeners

Saturday 25 March - Kasabian

Sunday 26 March - A Special Gala Evening of Music with Roger Daltrey and Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust