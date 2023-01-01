Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid rumoured feud

Selena Gomez has urged her followers to "stop" sending death threats to Hailey Bieber amid a perceived feud.



The Only Murders in the Building star revealed on Friday morning that she has been privately contacted by the model about the fallout of their alleged social media feud.



"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."



She also followed Hailey on the platform.



The 30-year-old has been connected to the catwalk star for many years as Hailey is now married to Selena's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.



In recent weeks, fans have been creating drama between the pair, with Internet users speculating over whether Hailey and her friends had been shading Selena in TikTok videos, and vice versa.



While Friday's post marks the first time Selena has defended Hailey by name, she seemed to address the feud rumours on TikTok earlier this month.



"Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love," she wrote in a caption.



She also alluded to the drama when she took a break from social media in February, noting that "this is a little silly" and she's "too old for this".



During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September, Hailey, 26, insisted there is "no drama personally" between her and Selena and revealed that they have spoken since she married Justin in 2018.



"That's why I'm like, it's all respect, it's all love," Hailey shared. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."