Miley Cyrus holds longest-running Number 1 single by a female solo artist this decade

Miley Cyrus’s Flowers is now officially the longest-running Number 1 single by a female solo artist this decade so far, as it rules the roost of the Official Singles Chart for a 10th consecutive week.



Miley overtakes Olivia Rodrigo’s nine-week Number 1 stint with 2021’s drivers license, while Flowers joins Harry Styles’ As It Was as the second-longest-running singles chart-topper of the 2020s so far. Both songs managed 10 weeks, while Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits remains the overall leader with 11 weeks at the top.



Flowers summits as, once again, the most-streamed song in the country, while a further two tracks from Endless Summer Vacation are present in the wider Top 40 today; River (28) and Jaded (35).



But could Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding end Miley’s reign next week? Their fast-rising trance banger Miracle makes big gains week-on-week, leaping today to Number 2 and becoming the most-downloaded single of the week in the process. It’s also both Calvin & Ellie’s highest-peaking single in nearly four years.



Congratulations are in order for two Afrobeats acts, Rema and Libianca, who lead the charge for the genre’s mainstream crossover, both achieving career-best peaks inside the Top 10 today. Rema’s Calm Down surges to Number 4 in its 30th week on chart, helped by its Selena Gomez remix, while Libianca’s People is up two to Number 5.



Strandz continues to make gains, with Us Against The World up one (9), while Metro Boomin’s Creepin with 21 Savage and The Weeknd leaps 23 places to break back into the Top 10, following the release of a remix with Diddy (10).



Outside the Top 10, Taylor Swift boasts this week’s highest new entry with All Of The Girls You Loved Before (11). Originally written for inclusion in Lover, the track was released to mark the start of The Eras Tour and becomes Taylor’s 44th UK Top 40 entry.



Digga D jumps four to a new peak with Energy (15), while Mae Stephens’ If We Ever Broke Up also hits a new peak, rising three (17).



Two more brand new entries are up next, with Irish singer-songwriter Hozier celebrating his first Top 40 entry in eight years with Eat Your Young (22), and Lewis Capaldi’s hyper-personal How I’m Feeling Now becomes his eighth Top 40 single to date (24).



Jax Jones & Calum Scott continue their upward ascent with Whistle, rising six (25), while Meghan Trainor is well and truly Mother, jumping 15 places to secure her eighth Top 40 hit (27).



K-Pop star Jimin also enjoys a notable new entry this week. With solo single Set Me Free Pt. 2 debuting at Number 30, he becomes the BTS member with the highest-charting solo single yet, just two weeks after bandmate j-hope set the previous record.



Further down, Switch Disco and Ella Henderson reach a new high with React (32), Zara Larsson claims her first solo Top 40 single in four years with uber-pop banger Can’t Tame Her (38) and finally, Tom Grennan’s Here scales up seven to enter the upper echelons of the chart for the first time (39).

