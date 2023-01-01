Richard Ashcroft set for Heritage Live gig at Berkshire country estate

Richard Ashcroft is set to play the picturesque Englefield House in Berkshire, England, this summer.



The former The Verve frontman is playing in the grounds of the Elizabethan country house and estate nestled in South East England on July 22, as part of the Heritage Live concert series.



The Ivor Novello winner will be joined by the Britpop group Ocean Colour Scene.



Promoter, Giles Cooper of GCE Live said: “We’re so excited to be promoting this show with Richard for Heritage Live. I remember seeing The Verve’s first-ever London gig at the King’s Head pub in Fulham in 1991, when I worked at NME, with just ten people in the audience. It culminated with Miles Leonard agreeing to sign them to Hut Records by the end of the night!



Thirty years later and Richard has stood the test of time, becoming one of rock’s truly iconic frontmen. So many classic tunes that everyone knows every lyric to, will make for a classic show, and to have Ocean Colour Scene on the bill too - this will be such a night to remember. We can’t wait!”



Gig-goers will no doubt get to hear Verve classics such as 'The Drugs Don't Work', 'Bittersweet Symphony', 'Lucky Man' and 'Sonnet', alongside Richard's acclaimed solo tunes.



Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday 29th March at 9am. Customers MUST register at https://arep.co/p/richard-ashcroft for pre-sale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 31st March at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.