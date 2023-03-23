Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th anniversary celebrated with light shows and more

The 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's seminal album 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' is being celebrated across the globe.



The remastered deluxe box set of the 1973 record has been released today (24.03.23) to mark the seminal LP's major milestone.



Plus fans can get their hands on the CD and first-ever vinyl issue of 'The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974', and the book 'Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50th Anniversary'.



To further mark the occasion, in New York, the iconic Empire State Building will be illuminated with the band's 50th Anniversary prism spectrum artwork, which will spin in its mast. The display will start at sunset tonight (24.03.23) and will be seen throughout the city. Those not in the Big Apple can view it from the Empire State Building Live Cam.



Meanwhile, in Italy, a light show at Milan's Duomo square saw the prism cover 500 square meters, plus the rainbow ray of lights and the white beam, from 8pm on Thursday (23.03.23).



Fans are also able to have an immersive experience listening to ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ at planetariums across the globe.



On what to expect, a press release notes: "Each song has a different theme; some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd's visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up to the minute technology that only a Planetarium can offer. A truly immersive and all-encompassing surround sound and visual treat that will transcend reality and take you way beyond the realms of 2D experience."



Head to www.pinkfloyd.com/tdsotm50/planetarium-shows/ for the dates and ticket information.