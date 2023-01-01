Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx plays bass on one of Dolly Parton's rock songs

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx is the latest artist to contribute to Dolly Parton's rock album.



The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' rocker has revealed he has recorded a bass part on one of the tracks on the 77-year-old country pop legend's upcoming LP, which she wanted to make after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



He tweeted this week: "Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time. Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography."



The album also features a duet with Sir Elton John on his 1974 hit 'Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me', plus Sir Paul McCartney on the Beatles classic 'Let it Be'.



Dolly also recently admitted that "hopefully" she will be able to team up with Cher for the album, and confirmed her goddaughter Miley Cyrus would "definitely" be on the record.



She said: "We're definitely going to have her on."



Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks will also feature.



During an appearance on 'The View', she was asked if Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has added his pipes to a tune, to which she replied: “Well I’m doing my best to try and get him on [‘Rock Star’].



“But I did his song anyway.”



Pink and Brandi Carlile are lined up to perform on 'Satisfaction' by the Stones.



Dolly teased: “I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are gonna be singing on that particular song [the Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’] with me.”



The '9 to 5' singer added: "Stevie Nicks … we just finished our song last night."