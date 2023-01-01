Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in music video

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have confirmed their engagement.



The singers, who sparked engagement speculation back in June last year, finally confirmed the news in the music video for their duet Beso, which translates to "kiss".



The music video features a compilation of home videos offering fans intimate insight into their relationship and jet-setting lifestyle, with many clips of them kissing, in a nod to the title.



The video ends with footage taken just after Rauw's proposal. The Spanish singer, wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger, emotionally said, "Oh my God... all the eyeliner smeared" as she wiped tears from her eyes.



She then turned to Rauw and said, "I love you", before they exchanged a kiss.



Cardi B, who featured on a remix of Rosalía's song Despechá, shared a screengrab of the engagement ring reveal on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congrats @rosalia.vt @rauwalejandro (heart and ring emojis) So adorable almost made me cry."



Rosalía, 30, and the Puerto Rican singer confirmed their relationship in September 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los40 Music Awards in Spain in November of that year.



Beso is taken from their joint EP RR, which was released on Friday. The three-track EP also features the songs Vampiros (Vampires) and Promesa (Promise).