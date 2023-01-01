Rihanna's security detains man after his attempt to propose

Rihanna’s security detail has detained a man after he attempted to propose to her.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, a security team for the Diamonds singer apprehended a man who arrived at her house on Thursday, reportedly having travelled from South Carolina.

When the man told security he wanted to ask for Rihanna’s hand in marriage, the team called police, who initially handcuffed him before deciding to let him go; the man had not broken the law by approaching the singer’s house.

The report did not specify whether Rihanna or her family were home at the time of the incident. She and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child in May last year, and are expecting their second.

In 2018, Eduardo Leon was arrested inside Rihanna’s Los Angeles home while she was away. He reportedly broke in and stayed for at least a day before being discovered, at which point he allegedly revealed to police he intended to have sex with her.