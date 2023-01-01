Gerard Piqué 'very happy' nine months after Shakira split

Gerard Piqué has addressed his separation from Shakira.

While speaking to El Pais for an interview published on Thursday, the former soccer player shared he was focusing on his children following his split from the Loca singer.

Shakira and Gerard share two sons together: eight-year-old Sasha and 10-year-old Milan.

“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children… It is about protecting them,” Gerard told the outlet of his and Shakira’s separation. “That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”

Though he didn’t speak on where he and his ex currently stand, the sports star confirmed he was “very happy” in his new relationship with Chia Clara Marti.

“I keep doing what I want,” he gushed. “The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image.”

Gerard continued, “The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn’t important to me... I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I’m very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness.”

In June last year, Gerard and Shakira announced they had split after 10 years together. Their joint statement read, “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy.”