NEWS Lewis Capaldi attends special Glasgow screening of his Netflix documentary Newsdesk Share with :





Lewis Capaldi attended a special preview screening at the Everyman Cinema in his hometown, Glasgow, of the new Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now. Lewis introduced the film and participated in a Q&A session ahead of the exclusive screening.



Directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops), this all-access documentary follows multi-platinum two-time BRIT Award winning and GRAMMY® nominated artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. After achieving unbelievable global success, he returns to his Scottish roots and attempts to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.

