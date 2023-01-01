NEWS Noel Gallagher explains new track ahead of world exclusive Newsdesk Share with :





Noel Gallagher speaks to Jo Whiley ahead of a world exclusive first play of his new track.



Noel: It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written... particularly in High Flying Birds.... its very very very orchestral. There’s no drums on it at all, it’s just me on an acoustic guitar and a piano and an orchestra and a bassist.



Jo: What’s it about?



Noel: Well actually, funnily enough, so when I go to Argentina I stay in this one specific hotel and Argentinian fans are, hands down, the greatest in the world... I get loads of kids, they stay outside this hotel 24 hours a day and they take it in shifts and the night shift always bring their guitars. And I remember one night, the last night I was there, I couldn’t sleep, jet lag or something... and they were playing Oasis and High Flying Birds songs in the car park and they were all getting the words wrong, and I’m sitting there having a drink going, ‘That’s not the right words’, and that song started about me writing a song about it. And one of the lines in the song says ‘I’m going to write you a song, it won’t take me long and you can change all the words, but you’ll still get them wrong.’ And it started off like that and then that ended up being the second verse, but I guess it’s quite a personal song. I guess when people hear it they’ll understand why, but it’s about being too tired to argue. You know there’s the saying, ‘dead to the world’. I had to explain it to the French girls in the band what it meant. It’s like when you’re in the deepest of sleeps.