Delta Goodrem postpones Europe tour to go on 'vocal rest'

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has postponed her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe in order to rest her voice.



The Born to Try hitmaker announced on social media on Thursday that she had to reschedule the upcoming trek because she currently has "no voice for extended periods of time".



"It hurts my heart to have to share with you that we've had to make the difficult decision to reschedule my upcoming UK & European shows," she wrote. "I am feeling so grateful to be this busy in this moment of my career, but from overextending myself on a number of projects, including preparing new music for you all, I, unfortunately, overused my vocal cords to the point of me having no voice for extended periods of time.



"I have been pushing through this month believing my voice would heal but as I sit here typing from rehearsals with a ready show, my doctors have just ordered me to go on strict vocal rest and not sing."



In an accompanying video, the former Voice coach wrote a message to her fans on a whiteboard. She insisted she will see them soon and added, "(It) means the world to me to be at my best for you".



The 38-year-old also assured ticketholders that "rescheduled dates are coming as soon as possible".



Her Hearts on the Run trek was originally scheduled to kick off in Dublin, Ireland on 4 April and conclude in Manchester, England on 3 May.