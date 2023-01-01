Chris Martin only eats "one meal a day" following a conversation with Bruce Springsteen.



During an interview for the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast that aired on Monday, host Conan asked the Coldplay frontman whether he dines out with other musicians often.



"I actually don't have dinner anymore," he responded. "I stop eating at 4 pm and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen."



Chris went on to note that The Boss is in his "equal top pantheon of heroes" and gushed over his physique.



"I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway," the 46-year-old recalled. "But I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me.' And (his wife) Patti said, 'He's only eating one meal a day.' I was like, 'Well, there we go. That's my next challenge.'"



Chris then joked that Bruce, 73, might eat a "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce" for his one meal.