Ellie Goulding drops 'sensual' new tune By the End of the Night

Ellie Goulding has shared the euphoric dance-pop tune, ‘By the End of the Night’.

Following the success of her and Calvin Harris' trance hit 'Miracle', the pop star has given fans another taste of her hotly-awaited LP ‘Higher Than Heaven’.

The 'Lights' hitmaker, 36, admits the song provides her with a "sensual escape" and she hopes it has the same uplifting effect on her fans.

Speaking of the track, Ellie said: “I feel like we’ve all been through such a lot over the last few years, we’re still processing everything. I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like we need music that uplifts us and makes us feel good and that’s exactly how I feel about By The End Of The Night. It gives me a sense of euphoric, sensual escape, like being on a dancefloor on another planet … something that was definitely appealing back in the late 80’s… where this track could have easily come from!”

'Higher Than Heaven' is released on April 7.

The follow-up to 2020's 'Brightest Blue' also features the previously released singles 'Easy Lover', 'Let it Die' and 'Like A Saviour'.

Meanwhile, Ellie recently admitted 'Miracle' came "out of the blue" and she almost missed out on the collaboration by "playing it a bit too cool".

She explained: "This one came slightly out of the blue. He said that he had the track and immediately thought of me for it. Calvin doesn’t like to mess around so he sent the song in the next message

"I accidentally played it a bit too cool and didn’t reply for a few days so he thought I wasn’t into it."