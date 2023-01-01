Dolly Parton to delve into passion for fashion in new book

Dolly Parton is to share how she developed her distinctive sense of style in a new book.



On Wednesday, the country music icon announced she will release Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones in October.



In a statement, Dolly explained the project will spotlight her most memorable outfits, including wigs and stage costumes, from the 1960s until now.



"I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public," the Jolene hitmaker shared. "It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!"



A collaboration with writer Holly George-Warren and archivist Rebecca Seaver, the book will include a variety of entertaining personal stories and 450 full-colour photographs.



Dolly will also offer up details about the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks, the bunny suit she wore on the cover of Playboy in 1978, and some of her iconic film and TV costumes.



"Filled with candour, humour, and lots and lots of rhinestones, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is a shining tribute to one of the most beloved musicians in history, a treasured keepsake for anyone who loves Dolly Parton, and an indispensable guide to forging your own path to beauty and confidence," a spokesperson added.



Priced at $45 (£37), Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is now available for pre-order.