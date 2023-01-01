Jennifer Aniston recalls hanging out at Cher's house as a teenager

Jennifer Aniston has dished on hanging out at Cher's "wild and wonderful" house as a teenager.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the Friends star remembered how the Hollywood icon's son Chaz Bono would sometimes invite his pals from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School to visit the New York property.

"Well, I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher," she said. "It was just wild and wonderful 'cause we didn't really know Cher. We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher."

And while Jennifer was impressed by the "beautiful windows" in Cher's home, she and her friends were more interested in the snacks on offer.

"Yes, she had food, from (grocery store) Balducci's, as she likes to say. And she seems to think I ate it all," the 54-year-old smiled. "She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home.' And I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!'"

Last December, Cher recounted meeting Jennifer when she was a teen as part of an interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"The girls always used to, they knew when I went to Balducci's and they would just show up and just chow down. And (Jennifer) was a big chow down-er," she claimed.