BLACKPINK reveal first support acts for BST Hyde Park

BLACKPINK have announced the first batch of artists supporting the 'Sour Candy' hitmakers at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



The K-Pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - are set to headline the summer concert series in London on Sunday, July 2.



And they will be joined by the likes of pop star Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie-rock band The Rose, 'Pretty Boys' hitmaker Caity Baser and viral TikTok sensation Mae Stephens, whose song 'If We Ever Broke Up' blew up on the video-sharing platform.



More artists are still yet to be added to the line-up.



Meanwhile, Daryl Hall has just been announced as Billy Joel's special guest on July 7.



The 76-year-old star - who is best known as the co-founder and principal lead vocalist of Daryl Hall and John Oates - will make his solo debut at Hyde Park.



He said: "So glad to be back in London playing. I always have the best shows there."



Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Guns N' Roses, Take That, and Pink with special guest Gwen Stefani are also set to headline the series.



'Welcome To The Jungle' rockers Guns N' Roses will also make their debut at BST Hyde Park on June 30 as part of the outdoor London event's 10th anniversary.



Frontman Axl Rose will be joined by Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese for the special show.



The heavy metal veterans are also headlining Glastonbury on June 24.



Tickets are on sale now via www.bst-hydepark.com.