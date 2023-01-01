NEWS Meghan Trainor: 'I’m an open book' Newsdesk Share with :





Last night on Smallzy's Surgery, Meghan Trainor joins Smallzy in the studio and gives us an update on her second pregnancy, spilling on her uterus pain, her plan for delivery and the terrible gastro she got in Australia.



MEGHAN TRAINOR GIVES US AN UPDATE ON HER SECOND PREGNANCY [4:55]



SMALLZY

I obviously can't relate I've never been pregnant but, tell me to mind my own business if you would like but how is it going?



MEGHAN

How is it? No I’ll say anything, I’m an open book. I got gastro while I was out here so I threw up all night long my little boy got and then give it to me and I almost thought we both died I was like this is where I die in Australia right here on this floor. Yeah, but I survived and I checked on the baby the next day. baby's fine. I don't know how they made it through this.



SMALLZY

It was a great detox. In fact if you were back in Hollywood it would have been just a regular old day.



MEGHAN

It was brutal. But what was the question, how did I answer with gastro?



SMALLZY

How was the pregnancy?



MEGHAN

That and then I just get like these crazy pains that I did not have with Riley at all. Like my back hurts. I feel old. My front hurts. I'm like I think I pulled my groin but I guess I didn't I'll be like, already I'm already in pain when walking just limping to bed



SMALLZY

my sister in law has had two and close to the end her legs or ankles started to swell up



MEGHAN

They just give up. they stop working the bottom of my feet. And I remember the last pregnancy. I was like how do people stand all day, or at all? So we’re getting there.



SMALLZY

Are you swelling yet?



MEGHAN

Not yet, I'm like walking but the pain in my uterus, it's called ligament pain or something like that. So yeah, it's like a thing. I had no idea.



SMALLZY

Do you have a plan of how the baby is going to arrive?



MEGHAN

C-section. I did it the first time. So I got a scar and it's all there. I think this one's gonna be breached, too. I just feel you just know like, this one's legs are over here. I think my uterus is comfier if they're sideways.



SMALLZY

Without, no gender. Don't tell me anything that you don't want to say. Can you tell a difference? Personality wise? Is this more active than the first? Yeah,



MEGHAN

It’s so hard not to say. Yeah, jumping all over the place. I barely felt Riley. But they also say you feel your second one more because you know what you're gonna expect? Yeah, it's like bubble guts. Like right before you get a big fart. It's like that. And you're like, oh, something’s coming. And there's no fart and you're like, that’s a baby. That’s what it feels like.

