Meghan Trainor: 'I’m an open book'

Last night on Smallzy's Surgery, Meghan Trainor joins Smallzy in the studio and gives us an update on her second pregnancy, spilling on her uterus pain, her plan for delivery and the terrible gastro she got in Australia.
MEGHAN TRAINOR GIVES US AN UPDATE ON HER SECOND PREGNANCY [4:55]
SMALLZY
I obviously can't relate I've never been pregnant but, tell me to mind my own business if you would like but how is it going?
MEGHAN
How is it? No I’ll say anything, I’m an open book. I got gastro while I was out here so I threw up all night long my little boy got and then give it to me and I almost thought we both died I was like this is where I die in Australia right here on this floor. Yeah, but I survived and I checked on the baby the next day. baby's fine. I don't know how they made it through this.
SMALLZY
It was a great detox. In fact if you were back in Hollywood it would have been just a regular old day.
MEGHAN
It was brutal. But what was the question, how did I answer with gastro?
SMALLZY
How was the pregnancy?
MEGHAN
That and then I just get like these crazy pains that I did not have with Riley at all. Like my back hurts. I feel old. My front hurts. I'm like I think I pulled my groin but I guess I didn't I'll be like, already I'm already in pain when walking just limping to bed
SMALLZY
my sister in law has had two and close to the end her legs or ankles started to swell up
MEGHAN
They just give up. they stop working the bottom of my feet. And I remember the last pregnancy. I was like how do people stand all day, or at all? So we’re getting there.
SMALLZY
Are you swelling yet?
MEGHAN
Not yet, I'm like walking but the pain in my uterus, it's called ligament pain or something like that. So yeah, it's like a thing. I had no idea.
SMALLZY
Do you have a plan of how the baby is going to arrive?
MEGHAN
C-section. I did it the first time. So I got a scar and it's all there. I think this one's gonna be breached, too. I just feel you just know like, this one's legs are over here. I think my uterus is comfier if they're sideways.
SMALLZY
Without, no gender. Don't tell me anything that you don't want to say. Can you tell a difference? Personality wise? Is this more active than the first? Yeah,
MEGHAN
It’s so hard not to say. Yeah, jumping all over the place. I barely felt Riley. But they also say you feel your second one more because you know what you're gonna expect? Yeah, it's like bubble guts. Like right before you get a big fart. It's like that. And you're like, oh, something’s coming. And there's no fart and you're like, that’s a baby. That’s what it feels like.