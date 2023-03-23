Bastille to play Bad Blood in full to mark 10th anniversary of debut album

Bastille are marking the 10th anniversary of their debut album 'Bad Blood' with a special performance at Kew Gardens.



Dan Smith and co will play the summer concert series Kew the Music in South London on July 11 to celebrate the acclaimed 2013 LP.



Gig-goers can expect to hear the album performed in its entirety alongside other fan-favourites.



This year will also see performances from Jack Savoretti, The Human League, Haçienda Classical, and Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, with further artists to be announced.



The pop group - also including Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris 'Woody' Wood - were catapulted into the limelight when 'Bad Blood' and its lead single 'Pompeii' shot to the top of the charts, and they've insisted from the very start that they never set out to seek fame.



Speaking to Southampton's community-run site In Common previously, frontman Dan said: “That’s been a preoccupation of ours, right from the beginning.



“We never expected to be a mainstream band. Obviously, we wanted people to listen to our music and come to our shows, but we didn’t think we’d ever be in the charts. When 'Pompeii' and the first album blew up, it was such a shock and it didn’t feel that real, and I think it was a preoccupation of ours to sort of separate that from our actual lives."



Tickets for Bastille's Kew the Music show will go on sale at 10am on Thursday (23.03.23) via KewTheMusic.org.







The line-up so far:



TUESDAY 11TH JULY – BASTILLE



THURSDAY 13TH JULY – JACK SAVORETTI



FRIDAY 14TH JULY – THE HUMAN LEAGUE



SATURDAY 15TH JULY – HAÇIENDA CLASSIÇAL



SUNDAY 16TH JULY – JOOLS HOLLAND AND HIS RHYTHM AND BLUES ORCHESTRA