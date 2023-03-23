FLO join forces with rap legend Missy Elliott on new collaboration

BRIT Award-winners FLO have teamed up with Missy Elliott on their upcoming track.

'Fly Girl', which is released on Thursday (23.03.23), samples the rap legend's 2002 hit 'Work It' and also features Missy, 51, herself.

Sharing their iMessage conversation with the hip-hop icon, the girls teased on Twitter: "You ready @MissyElliott?"

The 'Cardboard Box' hitmakers - comprising Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer - asked: "We've been thinking... It's time to drop this."

And Missy replied: "Let's go!"

Meanwhile, the 'Losing You' singers have set their sights on a headline slot at America's Coachella festival, and back home, they'd like to see themselves on the cover of British Vogue magazine.

Renée said of their aspirations in an interview with Metro's Guilty Pleasures column: "Headline Coachella. Ooh, cover of British Vogue. Edward Enninful, if you’re listening, get in touch."

FLO were "so shocked and grateful" to be honoured with the BRITs Rising Star award earlier this year.

They said in a statement: “From growing up watching the BRITs, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022, and winning a BRIT award in the same year! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star!

“We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

The group rose to prominence after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut ‘Cardboard Box’ last year.