Post Malone settles copyright lawsuit minutes before trial

Post Malone has settled a copyright lawsuit over his 2019 hit Circles.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the Circles singer - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - reached a settlement with Tyler Armes on Tuesday, minutes before a trial for the pair’s copyright lawsuit was set to begin.

US District Judge Otis D Wright II announced on Tuesday morning Post and Armes had reached a settlement to avoid trial. The terms of the pair’s agreement were not disclosed.

Armes originally sued Post in 2020, alleging the pair had co-written Circles in a 2018 all-night jam session together, but Post had refused to give Armes credit.

When the singer denied the allegations, a jury trial was scheduled for 21 March in a Los Angeles federal court.

“It is an age-old story in the music business that when a song earns the type of runaway success that Circles has garnered, an individual will come out of the woodwork to falsely claim to take credit for the song, and demand unwarranted and unearned windfall profits from the song,” Post’s lawyers wrote in a previous statement. “This lawsuit arises from such a story.”