NEWS Underworld kick off Teenage Cancer Trust shows Newsdesk Share with :





British electronic legends Underworld opened the annual Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall for 2023 with a stunning set to a sold out crowd. The rave pioneers brought their a full sensory experience to the Royal Albert Hall.



The duo Karl Hyde and Rick Smith stepped out onto the smokey stage to a backdrop of warped and fluid images, drawing the audience in to a night of euphoria and nostalgia, as Hyde threw his arms in the air and exclaims "Welcome to our house". With Hyde at the front of the stage, his face awash with joy through the driving bass and minimalist synth, beloved hit 'Two Months Off' kicked in and the crowd rose to their feet, staying standing and dancing throughout the night, as 'Jumbo and 'Push Upstairs' boomed around the historic venue. The band reached a spectacular and triumphant coda, finishing with 'Born Slippy (Nuxx)', an Underworld B-side that soundtracked Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting movie.



"It's such an honour and a delight and it's just really f***ing great to be performing for the wonderful Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall." - Rick Smith and Karl Hyde, Underworld



Tomorrow night comedy take over the historic venue, featuring feature Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Slim, Neil Delamere and Fatiha El-Ghorri.



The music then continues for the rest of the week, courtesy of some of the biggest UK acts around: ward-winning sensations Wet Leg (Wednesday 22nd March), Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg (Thursday 23rd March), Manchester’s musical phenomenon Courteeners playing their No.1 album St. Jude in full on Friday 24th March, and huge supporting heroes Kasabian playing on Saturday 25th March.



On Sunday the shows’ founder and The Who frontman Roger Daltrey presents A Special Gala Evening of Music with Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust including Richard Ashcroft, the first live performance from Far From Saints, Lola Lennox, plus very special guest Joan Armatrading.



Since 2000, over £32 million has been raised by Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, and that money has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services right across the UK that help get young people through some unimaginably hard times.



2023 Show Dates:

Monday 20 March - Underworld

Tuesday 21 March - An Evening Of Comedy - featuring Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Russell Kane, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Slim, Neil Delamere and Fatiha El-Ghorri

Wednesday 22 March - Wet Leg

Thursday 23 March - Jake Bugg

Friday 24 March - Courteeners

Saturday 25 March - Kasabian

Sunday 26 March - A Special Gala Evening of Music with Roger Daltrey and Friends of Teenage Cancer Trust



