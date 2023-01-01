Ed Sheeran opens up about 'eating problem'

Ed Sheeran has candidly opened about his "eating problem".

The Thinking Out Loud singer revealed during an online wellbeing summit in mid-2020 that he read Elton John's 2019 autobiography Me and realised that they shared a lot of the same binge-eating and purging behaviours.

Discussing it further in a cover interview with Rolling Stone, the British singer said, "So I found myself doing what Elton talks about in his book - gorging, and then it would come up again... There's certain things that, as a man talking about them, I feel mad uncomfortable. I know people are going to see it a type of way, but it's good to be honest about them. Because so many people do the same thing and hide it as well."

While Elton candidly stated he had bulimia in his book, Ed has not used the phrase himself.

The 32-year-old noted that his battles with food are continuous, adding, "I have a real eating problem. I'm a real binge eater. I'm a binge-everything. But I'm now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad. And work, obviously."

The father-of-two explained that he felt "fat" becoming a male pop star alongside the likes of One Direction, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes.

"I'm self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you're getting compared to every other pop star," he said. "I was in the One Direction wave, and I'm like, 'Well, why don't I have a six-pack?' And I was like, 'Oh, because you love kebabs and drink beer.' Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All these people have fantastic figures. And I was always like, 'Well, why am I so... fat?'"