New music or a tour? Busted tease comeback announcement

Busted have teased a big announcement this Friday (23.03.23).

The pop trio - comprising Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis - have changed all of the band's social media banners to include the date of March 23, cryptically teasing that they are set to announce their comeback later this week.

The 'Year 3000' hitmakers went back to their pop punk roots on their latest LP, 2019's 'Half Way There', but freshened up their sound.

James was previously asked how they can top the record - which reached number two in the Official UK Chart - and he explained that their new music will be even "better" as they are enjoying being in the band again.

When one fan asked when their next record will be out, he replied on Twitter: "Our albums will keep getting better. Trust me on that. I feel like we're just finding our rhythm."

And when another said: "How can they honestly get better than they are now? HALF WAY THERE IS THE BEST! (sic)", he wrote back: "They will get better."

Another user tweeted that they hope they don't "lose their Busted vibe", to which he replied: "The vibe is here to stay."

Busted got more experimental on 'Night Driver', which came almost 11 years after they first split up, and they previously admitted that their latest record is the album they always wanted to make.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning' in 2019, he said: "We had a great time, there's a lot of fond memories. But I think doing it again now, I feel like we're having a much better time because we're completely in control with what we're doing.

"To be honest, this album has been a bit of a moment for us. We sort of made the album that never was, I feel like this is the seminal Busted album."

Fans recently saw Charlie, 37, on 'The Masked Singer UK', which he won as Rhino.

James, 39, released his latest solo album, 'Sugar Beach', last year.

And Matt, also 39, has continued working in theatre and TV and has opened up about his experiences with addiction in the BBC documentary, 'Matt Willis: Addiction And Me'.