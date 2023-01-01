NEWS Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid embarks on UK & European Tour Newsdesk Share with :





Hot on the heels of winning Best Reggae Album at the 2023 Grammys for his LP ‘The Kalling’ - Jamaican reggae sensation Kabaka Pyramid embarks on a celebratory tour of the UK and Europe this month.



Kabaka’s UK stretch spans London, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, including dates at iconic London spot The Jazz Cafe (which is now sold out) and Manchester’s renowned Blues Kitchen. In Europe, Kabaka will be taking his socially conscious brand of hip-hop inspired reggae across the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Czech Republic and Switzerland.



A key pillar of today’s Reggae Revival movement, Kabaka Pyramid carved his way into the Jamaican reggae scene with Rebel Music in 2011 with marquee songs like ‘Free from Chains’ and ‘Warrior’ featuring Protoje. His hip hop roots were evident in his lyrical style and hard-hitting beats, laying the foundation for an ever-ascending career that has included features for Chase and Status and Rudimental, culminating so far with his 2023 Grammy-winning album The Kalling.



Produced by Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, the fifteen-track masterpiece features some frequent collaborators like Damian Marley, Protoje, Black Am I, Jesse Royal, as well as new collaborators like the legendary Buju Banton and Stephen Marley. His sophomore album (following debut ‘Kontraband’), ‘The Kalling’ is a symphony of high level contemporary reggae, which speaks to the listener on the highest of planes, the clearest most accurate musical statement about the evolution of his craft.



“The Kalling is really about my journey in music being for a higher purpose, not just to get rich or popular, but to inspire a higher vibration in whoever listens. Kabaka Says - “While the majority seek pleasure and sense gratification, there are a few who the Most High kall upon to keep the balance inna earth. Music is what I use to answer the kall and you can feel it throughout this album”



With further productions from Kabaka Pyramid, Stephen Marley, and Young Pow, some of the LP’s highlight singles include; title track ‘The Kalling Ft. Stephen Marley, Protoje & Jesse Royal’, ‘Make Things Work’, ‘Red, Gold & Green Ft. Damian Marley’, ‘Grateful Ft. Jemere Morgan’ and most recently ‘Faded Away Ft. Buju Banton’.



Riding high on a wave of album success, Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling tour is sure to be the hottest ticket in the UK and Europe over the next couple of months. See full tour listings below along with tickets.



Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling Tour ‘23



March 7th - Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 8th - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

March 9th - Centralstation, Darmstadt, Germany

March 10th - Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

March 11th - Junkyard, Dortmund, Germany

March 12th - Kulturzentrum Faust, Hannover, Germany

March 14th - Lido, Berlin, Germany

March 17th - Jazzklubben Nefertiti, Goteborg, Sweden

March 18th - Colosseum Nightclub, Johanneshov, Sweden

March 19th - Plan, Malmo, Sweden

March 22nd - New Morning, Paris, France

March 23rd - Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

March 24th - Cluses, France

March 25th - Kammgarn, Schaffhausen, Switzerland

March 26th - Szene, Wien, Austria

March 27th - p.m.k., Innsbruck, Austria

March 29th - Espace Julien, Marseille, France

March 30th - Sottotetto Sound Club, Bologna, Italy

March 31st - Primavera Trompetera Festival, Spain

April 1st - Csa Intifada vendita Libri, Roma, Italy

April 4th - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague

April 6th - The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

April 7th - Trinity Centre, Bristol

April 8th - O2 Institute, Birmingham

April 10th - The Jazz Cafe, London *SOLD OUT*

May 19th - Rise and Vibes Festival, Aztec, New Mexico



