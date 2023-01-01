Nelly Furtado is back in the recording studio

Nelly Furtado has returned to the studio.



The 'I'm Like a Bird' hitmaker hasn't released an album since 2017's 'The Ride'.



However, over the weekend she shared a studio clip with Canadian artist Charlotte Day Wilson - who is known for her collaborations with Daniel Caesar, River Tiber, and BadBadNotGood.



Nelly, 44, could be seen swinging in a chair as Charlotte sang at the piano on the Instagram Story.



She sang: “Slow, slow, slow it down.”



Nelly mouthed the lyrics and captioned the clip: "GOAT energy.”



The 'Say It Right' hitmaker's last album was released on her own record label, Nelstar Music.



Nelly previously explained how she believes feeling "broken" led her to "write good stuff", which she is "hands down more proud" of than anything she has penned before, on 'The Ride'.



She said in 2017: "I came [into the studio] broken. I came there really empty. As cliché as it is, when you're really going through it, it can be so good for songwriting. I hate saying that, because then people feel like they have to go through adversity to write good stuff, which I don't think is true ... but I'm hands down more proud of these lyrics than any lyrics I've ever written."



Meanwhile, the Grammy winner previously vowed to continue "following [her] heart" and be "authentic" so she doesn't end up with any regrets.



She said: "I'm definitely not into regret as a concept. I've always pretty much tried to live by following my heart, and I feel like if you're following your heart and you're being authentic in the moment, you can't ever really regret anything."