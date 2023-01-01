Raye wants to form a rock band with Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Ivorian Doll

Raye wants to form a rock band with Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Ivorian Doll.

The 'Escapism' hitmaker - who became an independent artist after parting ways with her former record company Polydor - has admitted she would love to team up with the alternative pop pair and rapper on a rock supergroup.

Speaking to POPSUGAR, she said: "Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, and Ivorian Doll. I feel like that would be a really dope, brilliant rock band."

The 25-year-old star admits being an independent artist is exhausting - but she is loving every second.

She said of the success of her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues: "It felt and feels amazing. A long time coming.

"I'm honestly just really grateful - tired - but very, very grateful. It's been very overwhelming, but beautiful."

After the success of the hit single 'Escapism' with 070 Shake, Raye admits she's not giving herself any "expectations" and is just enjoying herself.

She explained: "I think I set my expectation before this year on not to expect anything, to just have a good time, and then everything's blown up in a great way.

"So I'm so grateful, but I just want to make sure I enjoy myself. There's a lot of work coming in and it's a dream to be booked and busy. There's no point doing all of this work if I'm not enjoying it too and taking it in, and reflecting on how far we've come."

Raye departed the major label after she claimed bosses stopped her from releasing her debut album for several years.

She alleged that she would have only been allowed to put out a full-length LP if her single, 'Call On Me', did well in the charts.