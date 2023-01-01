Luke Combs and wife expecting second child

Country music star Luke Combs is to be a dad again.



On Monday, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos featuring himself, his wife Nicole, and their nine-month-old son Tex posing in a forest.



With Luke's new song Take You With Me as the soundtrack, the post included a snap of Tex dressed in a onesie with the words "Big Brother" written on the back.



"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" the Beautiful Crazy hitmaker wrote in the caption.



Luke was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from his celebrity friends.



Chris Lane, who welcomed his second son last October, wrote, "congrats y'all! Buckle up...it's wild!"



While gymnast Shawn Johnson posted, "YAY YAY YAY! So happy for you guys!" and actress Chrissy Metz added: "Congratulations!"



Luke is set to kick off his Growin' Up World Tour at AT&T Stadium in Texas on 25 March.



"The beauty of it is that for the first few months, it will be one show a week. That's a lot of time at home with my family," he recently told Country Countdown USA. "The Europe tour is three weeks; then I'm off for five weeks. It's the biggest tour, but the least number of shows. And we'll play for about a million people."



Luke, 33, and Nicole wed in August 2020.