Madonna hits the studio with producer and songwriter Max Martin

Madonna is working on new music with Max Martin.

The Queen of Pop has been penning new tunes with the Swedish producer and songwriter - who has written and produced hits for the likes of Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Adele, Katy Perry, and The Weeknd - ahead of 'The Celebration Tour'.

In a message to her critics, Madonna tweeted alongside a studio snap of the pair: “When in doubt go to work.

“Nothing shuts down the noise or the naysayers More then being in the creative process !! (sic)"

The 'Frozen' hitmaker's last studio album was 2019's 'Madame X'.

'The Celebration Tour' is due to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

And Madonna recently teased that she is set to add more dates to her global jaunt to mark her 40th anniversary.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker is already set for a mammoth greatest hits run across the US, Canada, Europe, and the UK, but more dates are expected to be added.

Alongside a clip of the star strutting to The Queens' remix of Beyonce's 'Break My Soul', Madonna teased in the caption: "New tour dates being announced soon……… !!#madonnacelebrationtour."

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker is putting "everything" she's got into the show.

A source said recently: "Madonna is putting absolutely everything into this show and is laser-focused on making it a spectacle which the fans will adore. Every single detail is being thought over at length. It will be well worth the wait."