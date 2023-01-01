Bad Bunny sued by ex-girlfriend for $40 million over 'unauthorised' voice recording

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is suing him over the use of her voice in two of his songs.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández has filed a lawsuit in Puerto Rico claiming that the singer used a voice memo she sent him in 2015 in two of his songs without her consent.

The voice memo, in which she says, "Bad Bunny, baby", first appeared in the 2016 track Pa' Ti, then in the 2022 song Dos Mil 16.

Hernández claimed in her filing that she recorded the phrase via the voice memo app on her phone at his request. She insisted she did not give Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - legal authorisation to use it in his music. The complaint also states that the memos were used without crediting her.

In the documents, Hernández claimed that representatives for Ocasio sent her a contract in May 2022, the day before releasing the album which included Dos Mil 16, for permission to use her voice recording, but Un Verano Sin Ti went ahead with Dos Mil 16 on the track list without authorisation.

She is suing Ocasio, his manager Noah Kamil Assad Byrne and Rimas Entertainment, among others, for at least $40 million (£33 million) in compensation.

Hernández and Ocasio reportedly dated between 2011 and 2017.