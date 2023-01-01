XXXTentacion's mother reacts to verdict over late son's murder

XXXTentacion's mother has reacted to the verdict in the case over the late rapper's murder.

The 20-year-old, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot multiple times during a robbery outside of a motorcycle store in South Florida in June 2018 and died shortly after.

On Monday, three men - Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams - were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury in Florida in connection to the case.

Following the news, XXXTentacion's mum Cleopatra Bernard took to Instagram to share her response.

"You finally got justice Jah," she wrote alongside a photo of her son.

In another post, Cleopatra uploaded a snap of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring her son's face, captioning it, "I made sure you were present in the room."

Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams are facing life behind bars, with sentencing set to take place on 6 April.