Mae Muller 'to drop new album before end of 2023'

Mae Muller's debut album is set to be released before the end of the year.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter's profile has been raised after it was recently announced she is to represent the United Kingdom at this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest' in May, and it has now been revealed her album is finished, and there is talk of a potential nationwide tour to capitalise on her popularity.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Mae’s been in limbo for a few years now, recording a lot of music and not really making too much progress.

"But now she has been chosen for Eurovision and people are loving her single, it’s all go go go.

"There is a whole campaign being built around the contest to make her a star with a long and prosperous career.

“The album is all finished and will be out before the end of the year."

The star's record label, Capitol Records, are said to be "throwing everything in" to ensure the singer becomes a success.

The insider added: "Capitol which also looks after Liam Payne, Sam Smith and Aitch, have made her a priority and are throwing everything in but the kitchen sink to making her a success."

Earlier this month, Mae revealed she had been working hard ahead of the contest, at which she will perform her own tune, 'I Wrote A Song'.

She explained: "We're working on it every day, vocal training, choreo [choreography], it's gotta be big."

Mae also explained the lyrics in her track, admitting it is about trying to find the positive after a break-up, instead of seeking revenge.

She added: "After you go through a break-up, a relationship or a friendship, its easy to want revenge. I thought how can I turn a negative feeling into a positive."