Three men found guilty of murdering XXXTentacion

Three men have been found guilty of the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.



The 20-year-old star, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot multiple times during a robbery outside of a motorcycle store in South Florida in June 2018 and died shortly after.



Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams were later charged with first-degree murder in connection to XXXTentacion’s death, and on Monday, all three were convicted by a Florida jury following a week of deliberations.



The trio is facing life behind bars, with sentencing set to take place on 6 April.



Representatives for XXXTentacion’s family have not yet commented on the verdict.



Last year, Robert Allen – a former friend of the defendants - pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.



He is yet to be sentenced.