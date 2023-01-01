Ed Sheeran to open up about journey to stardom in new docuseries

Ed Sheeran has announced the upcoming release of his four-part Disney+ docuseries The Sum of It All.



Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will chronicle the British singer's journey to stardom, his personal life, and the inspiration behind his music. It will also depict how "an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born."



"I've always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I've ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting," Ed said in a statement. "Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it."



Executive producers Ben Turner and Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 Productions added, "Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran's songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives. But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honour for us to make."



The docuseries will be told in four parts titled Love, Loss, Focus, and Balance.



Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will premiere on Disney+ on 3 May, two days before the release of Ed's next album, –, pronounced "subtract".