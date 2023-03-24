Daryl Hall to support Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park

Daryl Hall has been announced as Billy Joel's special guest at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 7.



The 76-year-old star - who is best known as the co-founder and principal lead vocalist of Daryl Hall and John Oates - will make his solo debut at the summer concert series at London's Hyde Park this summer.



Daryl's House Band, plus special guest Todd Rundgren, have also announced another London show two days later at London's Eventim Apollo on July 9.



He said: "So glad to be back in London playing. I always have the best shows there."



Tickets for BST Hyde Park are on sale now. Daryl's headline show will go on sale on Friday (24.03.23) at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk.



Headliners for BST also include Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Guns N' Roses, Take That, BLACKPINK and Pink with special guest Gwen Stefani.



'Welcome To The Jungle' rockers Guns N' Roses will also make their debut at the iconic festival series on June 30 as part of the outdoor London event's 10th anniversary.



Frontman Axl Rose will be joined by Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese for the special show.



The heavy metal veterans are also headlining Glastonbury on June 24.