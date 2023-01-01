Tim Burgess' 'Tim's Listening Party' is coming to Absolute Radio for six weeks.



The Charlatans frontman's famous Twitter listening parties, which see artists and their fans tweet along while listening to their records in full via the hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty.



Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Kiwanuka, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and Kylie Minogue have taken part in the online event, and now it's heading to the airwaves with new guests.



The first episode will air on Sunday, March 26 from 10pm to midnight.



Artists confirmed so far are The Kinks, who will discuss their collections album, 'The Journey Part 1', and Fall Out Boy will be talking about their new album, 'So Much (for) Stardust'.



A press release notes that: "Each week, Tim will be joined by a different guest as they share stories and insights from one of their seminal albums. Guests lined up for the show, which will be broadcast on Sunday evenings from 10pm-midnight."



Tim commented: "After three years online, it's exciting to be bringing The Listening Party to the radio airwaves with Absolute Radio. We've got some ace albums and brilliant guests lined up."



Absolute Radios Content Director Paul Sylvester added: "Tim's Listening Party has become a phenomenon. Giving audiences the chance to listen to the music and conversation while engaging with other fans on social media ties everything together. It fits perfectly with Absolute Radios specialist and storytelling strategy, and we can't wait to work with Tim to get the show on-air."



The series will also be made available as a podcast, available from the Absolute Radio app and website, plus wherever else you get your podcasts.



'Tim's Listening Party' – starts Sunday, March 26 on Absolute Radio.