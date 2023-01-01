NEWS U2 outselling rest of the Top 5 combined on the way to 11th Number 1 album with 'Songs of Surrender' Newsdesk Share with :





U2 are outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined as Songs of Surrender leads the race to become their 11th Number 1 album in the UK.



On their new LP, the legendary Irish rockers – lead by Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. – have re-recorded and re-interpreted songs spanning the band’s 40-year career. The album shares a name with Bono’s memoir released last year, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.



Songs of Surrender would grant U2 their 11th UK chart-topper, and their first album to reach the top of the Official Albums Chart in more than a decade. They last reached the summit with 2009’s No Line on the Horizon, and scored consecutive Top 10 entries across the last decade with 2014’s Songs of Innocence (6) and 2017’s Songs of Experience (5).



The band’s greatest hits, U218 Singles also looks set for a Top 40 re-entry this week (33) having previously peaked at Number 6 in 2006. See U2’s Official Charts history in full here.



Brighton indie-rock foursome Black Honey could net their second Top 10 record (and highest-charting yet) with A Fistful of Peaches (3), as American pop-punk titans All Time Low cruise towards their fifth Top 10 with Tell Me I’m Alive (6).



Further down, Northern Irish hard rock outfit Answer seek to gain their first Top 20 entry with Sundowners (12) and Madchester rock movement scions Inspiral Carpets’ greatest hits The Complete Singles moves to become their highest-charting record since 1995 (16).



Following the start of her long-awaited Eras Tour stateside, a quartet of Taylor Swift’s most popular albums rise in the Official Albums Chart Update. Midnights (7), 2014 pop opus 1989 (25), 2019’s Lover (29) and 2020’s lockdown masterpiece folklore (37) all topped the Official Albums Chart upon release.



Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fourth album Pedestrian Verse with a vinyl re-issue, in memory of late frontman Scott Hutchison (32). The band’s major label debut, it originally peaked at Number 9 in 2013.



Finally, French electronic group M83’s ninth album Fantasy could become their second Top 40 collection (35).

