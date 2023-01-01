Hawkwind co-founder Mick Slattery dies aged 77

Original Hawkwind guitarist Mick Slattery has died at the age of 77.



The co-founding member of the legendary space rock band passed away “peacefully at home” on March 17 following a short illness.



His 81-year-old bandmate Dave Brock - who he co-founded the band, originally called Group X, with in 1969 after playing together in Famous Cure with bandmates John Harrison and Terry Ollis - wrote in a touching tribute on Facebook: “Me and Mick played together in a band called Famous Cure in 1967, touring Holland before going on to form Hawkwind in 1969.



“I have lots of fond memories from our younger days, playing together in Holland and hanging out in Richmond at the L’Auberge Cafe and Eel Pie Island. In the late 60s, we used to rehearse in my upstairs flat in Putney and also in the basement of Bob Kerr’s music shop in Gwalior Road, playing loud music, much to the annoyance of our neighbours. Fly free old friend.”



The musician was with Hawkwind for a brief time, leaving in the same year they formed and was replaced by Huw Lloyd-Langton.



He is featured on the demos 'Hurry On Sundown', 'Bring It On Home', 'Kiss of the Velvet Whip' and the Pink Floyd track 'Cymbaline'.



However, he went on to record with Space Ritual, Hawkwind's late saxophonist and flautist Nik Turner's band.



He was also part of bassist Alan Davey's supergroup Hawkestrel.



Nik sadly passed away just four months ago at the age of 82.



A statement read in November: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening."



Hawkwind also included synth player Dik Mik Davies and the late Lemmy before he joined Motorhead in 1975.