Liam Gallagher claims an Oasis reunion is 'happening'

Liam Gallagher has insisted an Oasis reunion is "happening".



The 'Some Might Say' group's former frontman is adamant he and estranged sibling and guitarist Noel are going to put their years of feuding behind them to reunite, even though his brother has said it would take an "extraordinary set of circumstances" for them to get back together.



Responding to a Twitter follower who asked what the chances of the Britpop group reuniting are, he replied: "It’s happening."



Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between arch-nemesis siblings Liam and Noel at their final concert in Paris, France.



Noel recently admitted he'll "never say never" to an Oasis reunion.



He said: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.



"That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."



The 'Champagne Supernova' hitmaker was then asked how he and Liam are getting on these days, to which he replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah.



"He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself."



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also took a swipe at his 55-year-old brother's lack of "rock 'n' roll" on his new High Flying Birds record.



He responded: "Give a s*** how he polishes he’s mates turd no LG no RnR (sic)"



Noel has released the singles 'Pretty Boy' and 'Easy Now' so far from 'Council Skies', which is out on June 2.



Elsewhere, Liam, 50, also confirmed that his Oasis bandmate Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, 57, will be playing guitar at his upcoming shows this summer, after he got the "all-clear" following his battle with tonsil cancer in September.



Liam tweeted: "He is can’t wait to see his saucy little chops."



Among his shows are Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall on August 5.