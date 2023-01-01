Latto claims she once took loaded gun to airport

Latto has claimed she was once arrested for taking a loaded gun to an airport.

Last week, a fan took to Twitter to ask the Boom Pt. 2 rapper to expand on her lyric: "I got locked up in da airport/ GODDAMN forgot da gun."

In response, Latto - real name Alyssa Stephens - replied, "True story!"

She then recalled how she was apparently stopped by officers at Los Angeles International Airport for carrying the weapon.

"Went to LAX (with) a loaded Glock 17 in my Birk," the star wrote. "Got locked & let out in a few hours."

Latto added, "Booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time!"

While she didn't reveal whether any charges were filed over the incident, the 24-year-old did clarify that it was unrelated to another story she's told before.

"Wasn't that the time you (were) telling that story in (an) interview about that female cop (who kept) trying to make you cough hard," one fan queried.

She responded, "Nah that was in Atlanta... I was profiled for 'looking like' (some) b**ch that robbed a n**** ... I'm not (a) robber," concluding, "Jail is NOT for me."