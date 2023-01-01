Sigur Ros hitting the road for orchestra tour

Sigur Ros are hitting the road for a tour with a 41-piece orchestra.



The band is due to release their first new studio album in 10 years this summer and they will debut their new songs on a tour of Europe and North America where they will perform alongside the London Contemporary Orchestra and the Wordless Music Orchestra.



A statement posted on the band's website reads: "Sigur Ros have announced a limited run of very special dates, performed with a 41-piece orchestra in both Europe and North America. You can expect a new album in June, the first studio album in 10 years.



"Having spent the past few years writing and recording, Sigur Ros will now debut these brand new songs to the world. The tour kicks off in London at Meltdown Festival, where the band will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who also accompany them on their following European tour dates.



"Accompanied by the Wordless Music Orchestra in North America, the band will perform their new material as well as favourites from their extensive catalogue. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Rob Ames."



The first show will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall as part of the annual Meltdown Festival. They will then head to countries including France, Holland and Germany before taking the shows to Canada and the US with stops in Toronto, New York City and Boston before concluding the trek in Los Angeles on August 28.



Sigur Ros will also be performing at festivals across Europe throughout the summer where they will be playing without the orchestra.