NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding challenging Miley Cyrus for UK's Number 1 single Newsdesk





After performing a Miracle and debuting with last week’s highest new entry, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are currently challenging Miley Cyrus for the UK’s Number 1 single, moving up one (2), while Miley’s Flowers battles for a 10th consecutive week at the top.



After dropping four surprise new songs to celebrate the beginning of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is now on course for highest new entry with All The Girls You Loved Before (5) a previously unreleased cut that didn’t make the tracklist of 2019’s Lover album.



More than a year after its original release, Rema’s Calm Down could reach its highest peak yet in the UK (4), as could Libianca’s People following the release of a new remix with Cian Ducrot (6).



BTS member Jimin is looking to score his debut solo Top 20 entry with Set Me Free Pt. 2 (14), weeks after bandmate J-Hope made chart history with J. Cole collab on the street.



Lewis Capaldi’s emotional new track How I’m Feeling Now is looking to enter inside the Top 20 (19), while Irish singer-songwriter Hozier’s comeback track Eat Your Young could become his Top 40 single in eight years (21).

