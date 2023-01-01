Shawn Mendes denies Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours

Shawn Mendes has shut down rumours suggesting he is dating Sabrina Carpenter.

During an appearance on the Dutch TV show RTL Boulevard on Friday, the If I Can't Have You singer was asked to comment on a report stating that he and the Can't Blame a Girl for Trying hitmaker had been seeing each other.

"We are not dating," Shawn told the outlet, before asking to focus on his promotional partnership with Tommy Hilfiger: "I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina."

Earlier this month, a bystander claimed in a post to celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi that they had seen Shawn and Sabrina together in Los Angeles, describing the pair as "clearly on a date" and "very comfortable".

Shortly after, the singers were spotted out and about together in the city again, as well as at Miley Cyrus's Endless Summer Vacation album release party in Beverly Hills on 9 March.

Previously, Shawn was in a relationship with Camila Cabello from 2019 until November 2021. Most recently, he was linked to chiropractor Dr Jocelyne Miranda.