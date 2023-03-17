Taylor Swift kicks off Eras tour with 44-song set

Taylor Swift kicked off her 'Eras' tour with a 44-song set.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter took to the stage at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on Friday (17.03.23) for an epic three-hour set, which took fans on a journey through her body of work.

It has been five years since Taylor last toured, during which time she has released three new albums and she told fans: "I can't even go into how much I've missed you.

"I don't know how to process all of this and how it's making me feel right now.

"[But] let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic."

Taylor opened the show with 'Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince' from her 2019 'Lover' album, before taking fans on a journey through her music history.

Highlights included the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well', 'Look What Made You Do' which was performed against a giant video wall showing Swift throughout her 17-year career and 'Blank Space', which featured her dancers riding neon bikes.

Taylor said: "I'm trying to tell you I love you and I'm babbling."

Gayle and Paramore were the support acts for the opening night of the 52-date tour.

To celebrate Taylor kicking off her tour in Glendale, the city was temporarily renamed Swift City.

A statement from city officials namechecked a number of the pop star's songs in a statement that read: "There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!

"We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

It will remain in effect for the two nights she's performing in Glendale.