Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton's new collaboration

Sir Elton John and Dolly Parton have recorded a song together.

Elton, 75 and Dolly, 77, have collaborated on a version of Elton's 1974 single 'Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me', which Dolly is a huge fan of, and they plan to release the track later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Elton is a massive fan of Dolly — she is a gay icon, after all.

"He heard that she wanted to work with him and leapt at the chance."

The track will appear on Dolly's rock ‘n’ roll album, which will feature her own originals as well as covers of classic hits.

Back in December, Dolly revealed she had recorded Elton's iconic song for the record but wanted his input.

She said: "I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano.

"So if y’all get to see him, say, ‘Dolly wants you to sing on her record!’”

Dolly, who was inducted into the Rock Roll Hall of Fame last year, revealed she wants to "earn" her spot on the list.

She explained: "I have a lot of new rock things that I’m writing. So I have been, the last few months, over periods of time, I’ve been working on that since they said I was going to be going in the whole thing.

“I thought, well I’m going to have to earn it. So it seemed like this was the time to do it. So I’ve been doing that.

“I’m working on that album and that will be coming out some time next fall, hopefully, in time for the Christmas season next year.

“And so I’m going to do a lot of classic songs that are rock songs and then a few that I’ve written.”