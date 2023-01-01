Liam Payne apologises to Louis Tomlinson for not being good friend during dark times

Liam Payne feels "so ashamed" that he wasn't a good friend to Louis Tomlinson when his One Direction bandmate went through personal tragedies.

On Thursday, the Strip That Down singer supported his former bandmate by attending the London premiere of his documentary movie All of Those Voices. The film explores Louis' time in One Direction, his solo career, his relationship with his seven-year-old son, the death of his mother Johannah Deakin in 2016 and his younger sister Félicité in 2019.

On Friday, Liam admitted on Instagram that he wasn't there for Louis as much as he should have been during those tragedies.

"My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you (sic)," he wrote beside a photo of the duo.

"What you've dealt with and how you held it all inside !! I'm so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn't do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I'm me again so will try and make amends (sic)."

The 29-year-old then cryptically referred to a "dark" time in his life that Louis helped him out of and expressed his desire to return the favour.

"I'm so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I've never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same," he added.

Liam concluded his post by urging his fans to watch Louis' documentary, which he described as "the most beautiful thing to experience".

All of Those Voices is released in cinemas on 22 March.