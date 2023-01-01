NEWS Miley Cyrus scores chart double again and first UK Number 1 album in a decade Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus scores the Official Chart Double as Endless Summer Vacation lands straight in at Number 1, her first chart-topping album in nearly 10 years, while Flowers secures a ninth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



The eighth studio album from the pop chameleon, Endless Summer Vacation storms to the summit in its opening week. Miley previously reached Number 1 in 2013 with her Bangerz LP, and has also scored Top 10 hits with 2008’s Breakout (10), 2010 release Can’t Be Tamed (8), 2017 record Younger Now (8) and 2021’s Plastic Hearts (4).



This is also the second time Miley has scored the relatively-rare Official Chart Double; she previously reigned supreme on both the Official Singles and Albums Chart simultaneously in 2013, when both Wrecking Ball and Bangerz hit Number 1 in the same week. Miley is also the first artist to score the Double this year, and the first to do it since Taylor Swift’s smash with Anti-Hero and Midnights last year.



On the Official Singles Chart, enduring mega-hit Flowers is Number 1 for the ninth consecutive week, tying with Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license as the longest-running Number 1 single by a female solo artist this decade. Thanks to the release of its parent album, Flowers also regains its title as the UK’s most-streamed song of the past seven days.



Miley nabs two further entries in the Singles Chart this week - follow-up single River (16) and arena-rock anthem Jaded (27) both debut inside the Top 40.



Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts Company says: “Ever since she emerged as Hannah Montana in 2009, Miley Cyrus has consistently pushed boundaries.



“After smashing onto the music scene in her own right, she quickly set a new standard for herself, scoring a rare UK double top on the Official Singles and Official Albums Charts in 2013 with Wrecking Ball and Bangerz. To do so again nearly ten years later is further evidence that Miley is a huge music talent who is here to stay.”



Albums



Sleaford Mods celebrate a career-best today with their 13th studio album UK GRIM (3). The LP provides the electronic punk duo, comprising Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn, a fourth Top 10 album. Previously, the group saw such success with 2019’s Eton Alive (9), 2020 work All That Glue (10) and 2021 release Spare Ribs (4).



UK GRIM also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart as well as taking home the best-seller in independent record shops.



Elsewhere, Van Morrison claims his 43rd UK Top 40 album with Moving on Skiffle (16). The Northern Irish singer-songwriter and instrumentalist, born George Ivan Morrison, last saw Top 40 success with 2021 release Latest Record Project, Volume 1 (5). Explore Van Morrison’s incredible Official Chart history to date here.



Finally, country-pop duo Ward Thomas see their fifth studio album Music in the Madness debut at Number 31, marking their fourth Top 40 collection to date.



Singles



Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have claimed this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart with their new collaboration Miracle.



The trance banger enters at Number 3, becoming Calvin’s 29th and Ellie’s 12th Top 10 hit, as well as their third together as a duo; following 2012’s I Need Your Love (4) and 2014’s Outside (6). Discover more of Calvin Harris’ Official Charts history here.



Several tracks enjoy new Top 10 peaks this week; Lizzy McAlpine’s Ceilings hits a new high (6), as does Libianca’s Afrobeats smash People (7). Can People rise further following the release of a brand-new version with Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot next week?



Massive congratulations are also due to South London rapper Strandz, who lands his first-ever UK Top 10 entry today with Us Against The World (10).



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Strandz says: “It’s a special moment not just for me but also for the whole UK music scene, a new wave is coming!”



Further down the chart, Digga D scores his 13th Top 40 entry with Energy (19), Ayra Starr’s Rush is up four (24), and Nicki Minaj is up two to a new peak with Red Ruby Da Sleeze (28).



Mae Muller’s road to Eurovision glory has also started off strong. I Wrote A Song becomes the first UK Eurovision entry to debut inside the Top 40 in its first week since Blue’s I Can in 2011. Opening at Number 30, this also marks Mae’s first Top 40 entry as a solo artist, and highest-ever chart peak. She previously logged a Number 32 hit with Better Days alongside Neiked and Polo G in 2021.



Jax Jones and Calum Scott’s new team-up Whistle is also on the move, up three (31) while our final new entry of the week comes courtesy of ArrDee and Cat Burns with Home For My Heart (35). It becomes ArrDee’s eighth and Cat’s second Top 40 entry. Learn more about how the song came about here.



Finally, React by Switch Disco and Ella Henderson breaks the Top 40 for the first time today, leaping 14 places to Number 40. The dance track, featured on this year’s series of Love Island, becomes Switch Disco’s first-ever UK Top 40 single, while Ella adds a tenth to her collection.

