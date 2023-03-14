Robbie Williams pulls out same fan at Budapest concert as he did 20 years ago

Robbie Williams was left gobsmacked after he pulled out the same fan from the crowd at his Budapest concert this week as he did 20 years ago.



The 'Angels' hitmaker was performing at the Papp László Sportaréna in Hungary on Tuesday (14.03.23) when he had what he described as an "174,240,000 to 1" experience with the towering male fan.



Sharing a photo of the pair two decades ago and now, Robbie wrote on Instagram: "So this happened two nights ago in Budapest - I chose someone from the audience to come down to the front and, amazingly, I chose the same guy that I picked out from the audience in Budapest 20 years ago!



"The odds of that happening? 174,240,000 to 1.



"Nice to see you again, sir. Love from Rob x."



The former Take That star, 49, is currently touring in celebration of his 25th anniversary as a solo artist.



Meanwhile, Robbie's electronic group Lufthaus are set to release their debut album.



The 'Rock DJ' singer is in the dance band with Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis, and the trio are expected to drop an LP this autumn.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The album will be out in the autumn. It is a momentous time for Robbie, Tim and Flynn.



“This is a real passion project for Rob and he has loved being able to create new music which is the polar opposite of his back catalogue.



"Lufthaus are ready to make their mark on the dance music industry and Robbie thinks the group can go far."



Tim and Flynn have been opening up for Robbie as Lufthaus on his solo tour, and the group - who have already released songs 'Sway' and 'Unlovable' - are said to have gone down well with supporters.



The source added: "Tim and Robbie are performing as Lufthaus ahead of Robbie’s solo set on his tour and the reception has been incredible."



In January, Robbie admitted he had "a vault" of new Lufthaus songs, but he wasn't sure at the time if the band would drop an album.