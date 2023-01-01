The Chemical Brothers drop hypnotic live-favourite No Reason

The Chemical Brothers have released live-favourite 'No Reason'.

The electronic music pioneers - Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons - have shared the frenzied acid house dance tune and a hypnotic visualiser to boot, directed by longtime collaborators Smith and Lyall and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre, who fans will know from their festival shows last year.

The track was mixed in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin - the son of famed Beatles producer George Martin - at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

The single will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12-inch with a previously unreleased B-side track 'All Of A Sudden'. Available to pre-order now and out on April 28.

The new song marks the pair's first release since 2021’s 'The Darkness That You Fear'.

The Chemical Brothers are currently busy working on the follow-up to 2019’s 'No Geography' LP.

The duo also have a busy festival season ahead, including the world-famous Coachella on April 14 and 21.

Last year, the pair were forced to pull out of their favourite festival, Glastonbury, as Tom was recovering from COVID-19.

They were due to play under the Arcadia spider at Worthy Farm in June, however, after Tom and members of their crew tested positive for the virus they had to miss their set.

The 'Galvanize' hitmakers said in a statement at the time: "We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be DJing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury.

"We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival, as we were to be playing in Cork on Thursday night. We were hoping that more days of rest would allow Tom to recover from Covid, this hasn’t so far been the case."

They promised to update fans about their York concert on Sunday (26.06.22).

"We are hoping that Tom will recover in time to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our social channels.

"We share the disappointment and frustration at not being able to do what we do with all of you.’

"Love is all, Tom and Ed."

Stream 'No Reason' on all major streaming platforms.