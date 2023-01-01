Regard and Ella Henderson drop trance floor-filler No Sleep

Regard and Ella Henderson have dropped the trance banger 'No Sleep'.



The BRIT-nominated DJ and producer and the 'X Factor alum have joined forces on the "feel-good" floor-filler with an "empowering message" behind it.



On how the track came about, Regard shared: "I started creating the beginnings of what would become 'No Sleep' last summer. I was so consumed by making the track, I didn't realise that by the end of my session, it was morning. I worked my way through the entire night on this song. Ironically, it went on to become 'No Sleep' thanks to Ella's incredible performance on the track."



The 'Crazy What Love Can Do hitmaker has hinted the pair will perform the song live.



Ella added: "I'm so excited to have collaborated with Regard on 'No Sleep'. It feels so empowering to sing such a defiant lyric over such a feel-good record! I believe many people will relate to this song and I think having more upbeat records with a strong and powerful message is something we all need right now! I'm excited for this one and I can't wait to perform it live together at some point!!"



Ella released her long-awaited second studio album 'Everything I Didn't Say' in March 2022, which made it into the UK Top 10.



She teamed up with David Guetta and Becky Hill on the dance hit 'Crazy What Love Can Do and '21 Reasons' with Nathan Dawe last year.



The 27-year-old star previously teased she has a lot of new music on the way this year.



Speaking at the end of 2022, she told BANG Showbiz: "I am still writing and stuff so there is going to be a lot of music coming your way from next year."



Stream 'No Sleep' on all major streaming platforms.